NASCAR's Bubba Wallace hosting free block party on South Side Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bubba Wallace is back in town on Wednesday for a special occasion.

He is hosting Bubba's Block Party on the city's South Side.

The event will feature Back-owned food vendors, NASCAR pop-ups, and Chicago native Lupe Fiasco is performing.

The event is free, but you can register online on the NASCAR website.

It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the DuSable Black History Museum.