NASCAR's Bubba Wallace hosting free block party on South Side Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bubba Wallace is back in town on Wednesday for a special occasion.
He is hosting Bubba's Block Party on the city's South Side.
The event will feature Back-owned food vendors, NASCAR pop-ups, and Chicago native Lupe Fiasco is performing.
The event is free, but you can register online on the NASCAR website.
It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the DuSable Black History Museum.
