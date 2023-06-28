Watch CBS News
NASCAR's Bubba Wallace hosting free block party on South Side Wednesday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bubba Wallace is back in town on Wednesday for a special occasion.

He is hosting Bubba's Block Party on the city's South Side.

The event will feature Back-owned food vendors, NASCAR pop-ups, and Chicago native Lupe Fiasco is performing.

The event is free, but you can register online on the NASCAR website.

It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the DuSable Black History Museum.

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 7:52 AM

