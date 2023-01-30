Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: It'll be brutally cold tonight

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry high pressure parks across our region the next few days keeping bitter cold air in place.

Clearing skies tonight as temperatures drop to zero. Wind chills in the morning -5 to -15.

The ridge of high pressure will keep dry weather in place for the entire workweek.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOWS AROUND ZERO. WIND CHILLS TO -15.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 15. BITTER COLD.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 27.

The normal high is 32 degrees.

