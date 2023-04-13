Watch CBS News
Local News

Officials probe brush fire that fanned across expanse in Gary

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- Fire officials on Thursday were investigating the cause of a brush fire in Northwest Indiana the day before.

The fire broke out just off U.S. 12 between the Gary/Chicago International Airport and Buffington Harbor on Wednesday afternoon. The dry, windy conditions fanned the flames.

gary-brush-fire-1.jpg
Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department

A helicopter helped to put out the fire from above. The helicopter was outfitted with a Bambi bucket, and made several trips to gather water from Lake Michigan to drop to the flames.

gary-brush-fire-2.jpg
Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department

The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department said the flames came dangerously close to the Praxair Natural Gas Facility.

No injuries were reported. The Lake County Sheriff's office said its mission was completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 3:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.