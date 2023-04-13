Officials probe brush fire that fanned across expanse in Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- Fire officials on Thursday were investigating the cause of a brush fire in Northwest Indiana the day before.

The fire broke out just off U.S. 12 between the Gary/Chicago International Airport and Buffington Harbor on Wednesday afternoon. The dry, windy conditions fanned the flames.

Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department

A helicopter helped to put out the fire from above. The helicopter was outfitted with a Bambi bucket, and made several trips to gather water from Lake Michigan to drop to the flames.

The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department said the flames came dangerously close to the Praxair Natural Gas Facility.

No injuries were reported. The Lake County Sheriff's office said its mission was completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation.