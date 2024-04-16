Visitors can now see Brumby and Willum, 2-year-old koalas at Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Watch CBS News
By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time in Brookfield Zoo Chicago's 90-year history, guests can see koalas.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, people can see the 2-year-old koalas in the Hamill Family Play Zoo. Their names are Brumby and Willum.

The zoo will receive a rotation of several species of fresh eucalyptus leaves for the animals twice a week.

Koalas are one of few species that eat eucalyptus leaves since they are poisonous to most other animals.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 11:49 AM CDT

