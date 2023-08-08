Bruce Springsteen starts 2nd leg of U.S. tour at Wrigley Wednesday and Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're a Bruce Springsteen fan, Wednesday could be one of your "Glory Days."
The Boss is playing Wrigley Field Wednesday and Friday nights.
They are his first outdoor stadium shows in the U.S. with the E-Street Band in seven years.
The shows begin the second leg of his U.S. tour, and he just finished a long, sold-out tour of Europe.
Running nearly three hours, those shows focused mainly on the Boss' biggest hits, with a few cover songs and the title track from his 2020 studio album, "Letter to You."
