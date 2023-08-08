Bruce Springsteen starts 2nd leg of U.S. tour at Wrigley Wednesday and Friday

Bruce Springsteen starts 2nd leg of U.S. at Wrigley Wednesday and Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're a Bruce Springsteen fan, Wednesday could be one of your "Glory Days."

The Boss is playing Wrigley Field Wednesday and Friday nights.

They are his first outdoor stadium shows in the U.S. with the E-Street Band in seven years.

The shows begin the second leg of his U.S. tour, and he just finished a long, sold-out tour of Europe.



Watch a video recap of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's 31-date European stadium tour, called "the greatest show on earth" (Billboard).



Springsteen and The E Street Band return to North America for 31 more tour dates this year, running August 9 through December 12. For… pic.twitter.com/74G8VkbMf4 — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 3, 2023

Running nearly three hours, those shows focused mainly on the Boss' biggest hits, with a few cover songs and the title track from his 2020 studio album, "Letter to You."