Brown Line train service disrupted due to police activity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Service on the Brown Line train was temporarily disrupted on Tuesday evening due to police activity.

The Chicago Transit Authority said shortly after 7 p.m. that service had been temporarily suspended between Chicago and Merchandise Mart.

At 7:30 p.m., the CTA tweeted that the Brown Line trains were running with residual delays following the police activity.

As a result, trains were operating in two sections: between Kimball and Chicago and between Merchandise Mart and the Loop only.

The CTA asked riders to consider other services like nearby bus routes or using buses to other rail lines.

Riders can see station personnel for further assistance and should pay attention to announcements on trains and at stations for service information.

Riders should also allow extra travel time.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 7:24 PM

