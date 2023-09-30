Brothers charged with armed carjacking on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two brothers were charged in connection to an armed carjacking in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood earlier this week.

Gabriel and Adrian Garzon, both 20 years of age, were arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Thursday, in the 2200 block of South Kedvale Avenue.

Police said they were identified as the offenders who took a vehicle from a 36-year-old man at gunpoint, in the 7000 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Both were charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

They are due to appear in bond court on Saturday.