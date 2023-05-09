Brother says arrest could be coming in 2004 cold-case murder of Kevin Clewer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Facebook post may be the break in a nearly 20-year-cold case murder in Chicago's East Lakeview community.

The body of Kevin Clewer, 31, was found by his father on Wednesday, March 24, 2004, in his third-floor apartment in at 3444 N. Elaine Pl. He h ad been brutally stabbed to death.

His family said he had been at the clubs on Halsted Street the night before, and his family became concerned and came to check on him when he didn't show up for work.

Clewer would have turned 51 this past April.

Kevin Clewer. (Photo provided by Clewer family)

A suspect named "Fernando" has been associated with the case almost from the beginning. Police announced in June 2004 that they had identified a person of interest known as "Fernando" – and released a sketch of him. Images of that sketch in community alerts have remained posted in some North Halsted Street businesses ever since.

Sketch of the suspect who murdered Kevin Clewer. (Sketch provided by Clewer family)

But the investigation stalled.

Clewer's brother, Ron, created a Facebook page to re-publicize the sketch of "Fernando." Ron Clewer said he has now received a message from someone claiming to know Fernando – and who said Fernando was the killer.

Ron Clewer said police have now identified the man - and he is waiting on the final pieces of evidence before there's an arrest.

"With the amount of cold-case files such as Kevin's stacking up, they don't, you know, they don't get a ton of attention if families don't stay at the table and try to push for accountability," said Ron Clewer.

Fernando - and another suspect - have ties to Chicago and Puerto Rico.

Police are investigating if they were responsible for a string of similar attacks between 2003 and 2005.

Coming up on the CBS 2 News at 10: New insight from Clewer's brother that has him feeling optimistic. Charlie De Mar reports.