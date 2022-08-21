Brother Rice catcher Zion Jones, one of the country's best H.S. players, has summer to remember

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brother Rice high school catcher Zion Jones is about as good as they get. He's already committed to playing college ball at Louisville, but before he goes there and even before he closes out his high school career, he tells CBS 2's Matt Zahn that he's enjoying a pretty amazing summer.

How good does it feel when you hit the ball that hard? "It feels amazing. No better feeling," says Zion Jones.

As one of the best high school baseball players in Illinois, Brother Rice's Zion Rose gets that feeling a lot. The Louisville commit's talents have taken him almost literally all over the country this summer in various all-star games.

"A super adventure. This might've been the craziest summer ever. Played in Tampa Bay, Braves stadium, Dodgers stadium. It was crazy."

Next up is a trip to the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chase Field for Perfect Game's All-American Classic. He and Homewood-Flossmoor's Dillon Head are two of 60 players nationally selected for the game. Rose just tries to enjoy the ride.

"What I've learned is playing in all these games, is having fun. Pretend like it's my last game. That's the biggest thing I've taken away from this summer.

Zion is always grinding, working to get better, and the good news is if a facility like this one isn't available, he can just practice in his own back yard where his dad built him his own batting cage.

"He's a little crazy. Once he starts getting stuff, he keeps getting stuff. We actually got a whole weight room during COVID… but it's definitely been a benefit. Sometimes this isn't available. Wake up, go hit. got lights.

And once this summer of adventure is over for Zion, his focus shifts to his final season at Brother Rice with one goal in mind.

"I've got to get a ring. The last dance like Michael Jordan. Definitely trying to pull one back for the city."

Right after Zion is done in Arizona, he heads to Florida for another awesome opportunity. He's one of 40 players competing to be a part of Team USA's Under 18 national team.