Brookfield Zoo's grey seals, California sea lions celebrate with Thanksgiving-themed treats
CHICAGO (CBS) – On this Thanksgiving Day, some animals at the Brookfield Zoo are also enjoying some holiday-inspired delights.
The zoo's grey seals and California sea lions received treats spelling out "Happy Thanksgiving," with one even made to look like a turkey. The ice cakes were decorated with gelatin letters and fish.
The treats were prepared by the zoo's animal care staff.
