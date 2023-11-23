Brookfield Zoo's grey seals, California sea lions celebrate with Thanksgiving-themed treats

CHICAGO (CBS) – On this Thanksgiving Day, some animals at the Brookfield Zoo are also enjoying some holiday-inspired delights.

The zoo's grey seals and California sea lions received treats spelling out "Happy Thanksgiving," with one even made to look like a turkey. The ice cakes were decorated with gelatin letters and fish.

Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo

The treats were prepared by the zoo's animal care staff.