Brookfield Zoo's grey seals, California sea lions celebrate with Thanksgiving-themed treats

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – On this Thanksgiving Day, some animals at the Brookfield Zoo are also enjoying some holiday-inspired delights.

The zoo's grey seals and California sea lions received treats spelling out "Happy Thanksgiving," with one even made to look like a turkey. The ice cakes were decorated with gelatin letters and fish.

Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo

The treats were prepared by the zoo's animal care staff. 

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 10:55 AM CST

