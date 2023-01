CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday's snow was welcomed with open arms by some excited animals at the Brookfield Zoo.

It was definitely polar bear weather and the Brookfield zoo's polar bears had lots of fun in the snow.

Sixteen-year-old Hudson and seven-year-old Hope enjoyed their time playing and rolling around in the new snow.

Our frosty friends are enjoying the slow and steady snowfall all over the zoo. How are you spending your snow day? #BrookfieldZoo #WinterWeather #SnowDay pic.twitter.com/aSadgocRT1 — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) January 25, 2023