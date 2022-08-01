Watch CBS News
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. 

Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. 

There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.

On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. 

