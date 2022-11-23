Watch CBS News
Ring-tailed lemurs at Brookfield Zoo enjoy ninth annual Thanksgiving dinner

/ CBS Chicago

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – Thanksgiving came early for a couple of lemurs at the Brookfield Zoo Wednesday.

Moses, 15, and Skinner, 12, had the chance to enjoy the Zoo's 9th annual Thanksgiving Feast.

They received all the fixings with primate biscuits shaped into turkey legs, mini sweet potato pies, cranberries, carrots, green bean casserole, corn on the cob, side salad, and grape juice.

The animal care staff prepared the meal for the primates that was laid out on a fall-themed table setting.  

dsc-3752.jpg
Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo Lemurs 3
Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo Lemurs 4
Brookfield Zoo

A couch and recliner, crafted by the zoo's Hamill Family Play Zoo staff, was also featured in the display to signify nap times that often follow the Thanksgiving meal. No one, however, has seen the lemurs use them.

The Brookfield Zoo is offering free admission on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information can be found at CZS.org.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 1:53 PM

