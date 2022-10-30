Watch CBS News
Brookfield Zoo hosts Ice Age Giants exhibit Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's your last chance to get an up-close experience with animals from a pre-historic age.

The Brookfield Zoo is hosting its Ice Age Giants exhibit.

Guests can see more than 30 life-sized animatronic animals that once roamed North America and Eurasia - including a woolly mammoth, saber-toothed tiger, giant birds, and more.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

