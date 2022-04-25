Watch CBS News

Brookfield Zoo hosts first ever 'Run for the Planet'

/ CBS Chicago

Brookfield Zoo hosts first ever 'Run for the Planet' 00:44

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In an extended Earth Day weekend celebration, the Brookfield Zoo hosted its first ever Run for the Planet Sunday. 

The 2.2 mile non-competitive run and walk took place inside the zoo at 8 a.m. 

Participation fees were $30 and included admission to the zoo afterwards. 

Proceeds form the run went to the Chicago Zoological Society's Animal Care and Conservation Fund. 

First published on April 24, 2022 / 8:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.