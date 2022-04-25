Brookfield Zoo hosts first ever 'Run for the Planet'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In an extended Earth Day weekend celebration, the Brookfield Zoo hosted its first ever Run for the Planet Sunday.

The 2.2 mile non-competitive run and walk took place inside the zoo at 8 a.m.

Participation fees were $30 and included admission to the zoo afterwards.

Proceeds form the run went to the Chicago Zoological Society's Animal Care and Conservation Fund.