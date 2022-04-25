Brookfield Zoo hosts first ever 'Run for the Planet'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In an extended Earth Day weekend celebration, the Brookfield Zoo hosted its first ever Run for the Planet Sunday.
The 2.2 mile non-competitive run and walk took place inside the zoo at 8 a.m.
Participation fees were $30 and included admission to the zoo afterwards.
Proceeds form the run went to the Chicago Zoological Society's Animal Care and Conservation Fund.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.