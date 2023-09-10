Brookfield Zoo hosting annual 5K Walk & Run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for a way to get your exercise in this morning head to the Brookfield Zoo for its annual 5k.

Runners and walkers of all ages will take over the zoo.

The timed 5k race starts at 8:30 a.m. and the one-mile kids dash starts an hour later.

Both race paths will take participants past many of the animals - including giraffes, lions, and kangaroos.

Online registration is closed but you can register when you get to the park.

The fee includes zoo admission.