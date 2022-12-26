Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic lights event runs through New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holiday fun isn't over at the Brookfield Zoo.

Holiday Magic Lights Festival runs through Saturday, New Year's Eve. The display features two million lights and many are synchronized to music.

Bring your camera to get the perfect holiday picture. There's also a skating rink, made from a kind of slippery plastic -- not ice.

It's still the holiday season here at Brookfield Zoo! We are open from 3-9 p.m. all week for you to enjoy:



🎄 41’ Christmas Tree with music and light show!

🔍Play the Game of Gnomes

⛸️ Skating Rink

☃️ Photo ops

☕ Seasonal refreshments

❄️ And more!