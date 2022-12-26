Watch CBS News
Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic lights event runs through New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holiday fun isn't over at the Brookfield Zoo.

Holiday Magic Lights Festival runs through Saturday, New Year's Eve. The display features two million lights and many are synchronized to music.

Bring your camera to get the perfect holiday picture. There's also a skating rink, made from a kind of slippery plastic -- not ice.  

First published on December 26, 2022 / 4:27 PM

