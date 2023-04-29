Brookfield Zoo giraffes returning to outdoor habitat for first time this year

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Another sign spring is here, the Brookfield Zoo.

Today, the zoo's giraffes will return to their outdoor habitat for the first time this year.

After spending weeks cooped up indoors, the giraffes are ready to run around in the sun.

Also, the zoo wants you and the family can get in on the fun.

From now through the end of September - the zoo is allowing guests to participate in giraffe feedings for $15.

Time slots run between 10:15 a.m. and 3 p.m.