Watch CBS News
Local News

Brookfield Zoo giraffes returning to outdoor habitat for first time this year

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Brookfield Zoo giraffes return to outdoor habitat
Brookfield Zoo giraffes return to outdoor habitat 00:28

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Another sign spring is here, the Brookfield Zoo.

Today, the zoo's giraffes will return to their outdoor habitat for the first time this year.

After spending weeks cooped up indoors, the giraffes are ready to run around in the sun.

Also, the zoo wants you and the family can get in on the fun.

From now through the end of September - the zoo is allowing guests to participate in giraffe feedings for $15.

Time slots run between 10:15 a.m. and 3 p.m.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 9:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.