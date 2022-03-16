Brookfield Zoo giraffes enjoy warm temperatures outdoors

Brookfield, Ill. (CBS) – Giraffes at the Brookfield Zoo were able to stretch their legs thanks to the mild temperatures.

Arnieta, Ato, Potoka, and Jasiri were granted access to the outdoor habitat for the first time this year. The herd was inside the Habitat Africa! The Savannah and are granted access to the outdoors when temperatures are in the mid-40s.

Guests will be able once again participate in giraffe feedings beginning April 30. Feeding opportunities will continue through September 30 as well as on Saturdays and Sundays in October.