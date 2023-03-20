Brookfield Zoo expanding space for apes and monkeys

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Brookfield Zoo is expanding space for the apes and monkeys and you won't want to miss the new viewing experience.

The two-story glass window will allow guests to watch the animals explore the four new outdoor areas.

The new 2-acre space will feature both outdoor and indoor spaces for two gorilla troops and outdoor areas for orangutans and several species of South American monkeys.

Officials said the habitats will have running water, climbing structures, grasses and vines along with 75 new trees, 500 shrubs, and several pollinator gardens that will be planted.

In addition, the expansion includes a Gorilla Conservation Center with a learning space. Brookfield Zoo officials said this is a dedicated home for the Chicago Zoological Society's King Conservation Leadership Academy, "in which high-school age students participate in science programming with an emphasis on career and college readiness."

Zoo officials said the project will be completed in 2025. Groundbreaking will take place this fall.