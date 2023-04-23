Brookfield Zoo hosting Earth Day fun run Sunday
BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Earth Day celebrations continue at the Brookfield Zoo with its annual Earth Day run.
The 2.2-mile fun run will take participants through the twists and turns of the zoo and starts at 8 a.m.
It's not a timed competition and the whole family is welcome to join.
The $35 fee to participate includes admission to the zoo.
All participants will get a medal and a bookmark with flower seeds to spread at home.
Proceeds from the run will support research and education efforts at the zoo.
