Brookfield Zoo hosting Earth Day fun run Sunday

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Earth Day celebrations continue at the Brookfield Zoo with its annual Earth Day run.

The 2.2-mile fun run will take participants through the twists and turns of the zoo and starts at 8 a.m.

It's not a timed competition and the whole family is welcome to join.

The $35 fee to participate includes admission to the zoo.

All participants will get a medal and a bookmark with flower seeds to spread at home.

Proceeds from the run will support research and education efforts at the zoo.