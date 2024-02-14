Watch CBS News
Sealed with a kiss: Brookfield Zoo animals celebrate Valentine's Day

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Animals at the Brookfield Zoo got into the Valentine's Day spirit on Wednesday with some special treats prepared by their care staff.

Brookfield Zoo Valentine's Day.jpg
Jim Schulz/CZS Brookfield Zoo

The grey seals chowed down on their spread that read "sealed with a kiss."

brookfieldzooseals.jpg
Jim Schulz/CZS Brookfield Zoo

And the bottlenose dolphins also got in on the holiday fun with their "home sweet home" snack.  

Brookfieldzoodolphins.jpg
Jim Schulz/CZS Brookfield Zoo

Earlier this month several dolphins returned to Brookfield Zoo after a temporary stay in Minnesota.

brookfieldzoovalentinesday.jpg
Jim Schulz/CZS Brookfield Zoo
First published on February 14, 2024 / 6:34 PM CST

