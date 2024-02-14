Sealed with a kiss: Brookfield Zoo animals celebrate Valentine's Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Animals at the Brookfield Zoo got into the Valentine's Day spirit on Wednesday with some special treats prepared by their care staff.
The grey seals chowed down on their spread that read "sealed with a kiss."
And the bottlenose dolphins also got in on the holiday fun with their "home sweet home" snack.
Earlier this month several dolphins returned to Brookfield Zoo after a temporary stay in Minnesota.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.