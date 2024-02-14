Sealed with a kiss: Brookfield Zoo animals celebrate Valentine's Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Animals at the Brookfield Zoo got into the Valentine's Day spirit on Wednesday with some special treats prepared by their care staff.

Jim Schulz/CZS Brookfield Zoo

The grey seals chowed down on their spread that read "sealed with a kiss."

And the bottlenose dolphins also got in on the holiday fun with their "home sweet home" snack.

Earlier this month several dolphins returned to Brookfield Zoo after a temporary stay in Minnesota.

