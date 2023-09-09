Brookfield Zoo animals ready for Sunday's Bears game against Packers
CHICAGO (CBS) – Bears fans come in all shapes, sizes, and breeds, especially at the Brookfield Zoo.
Several animals are representing the team as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Axhi, a 28-year-old brown bear along with Carolyn, one of the Zoo's California sea lions, and some Nigerian dwarf goats showed their team spirit.
The game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday afternoon around 3:25 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.