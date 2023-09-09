Watch CBS News
Local News

Brookfield Zoo animals ready for Sunday's Bears game against Packers

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Bears fans come in all shapes, sizes, and breeds, especially at the Brookfield Zoo.

Several animals are representing the team as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Axhi, a 28-year-old brown bear along with Carolyn, one of the Zoo's California sea lions, and some Nigerian dwarf goats showed their team spirit.

dsc-7742.jpg
Brookfield Zoo
1.jpg
Brookfield Zoo
Goats Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo

The game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday afternoon around 3:25 p.m.  

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 11:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.