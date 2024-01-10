Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy treats, enrichment from Holiday Magic trees

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – With the holidays now over, dozens of trees that previously lined the Brookfield Zoo's pathways for its annual Holiday Magic are now in habitats for animals to enjoy.

Bears enjoyed treats hanging from one of the trees while a reindeer rubbed their antlers on the branches.

Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo

Tigers and lions received meat and bones from their tree that was placed upside down in their habitats.

Brookfield Zoo