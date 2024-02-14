Brookfield Zoo animals celebrate Valentine's Day with heart-shaped treats
CHICAGO (CBS) – Some Brookfield Zoo animals celebrated Valentine's Day with treats prepared by members of their care staff Wednesday.
The treats were shaped into hearts, with some spelled out to say, "Sealed with a kiss" and "Home sweet home."
A Hoffmann's two-toed sloth received a heart-shaped sweet potato.
Valentine-themed enrichment was made for the grey seals, including Georgie, the zoo said.
Allison, a bottlenose dolphin, was treated to themed enrichment. Other bottlenose dolphins, including Kai, also received Valentine's enrichment from their animal care staff.
Jasper, a pink cockatoo, was said to have enjoyed throwing his heart-shaped paper cutouts around rather than eating the strawberry slices he received.
