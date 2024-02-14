Watch CBS News
Brookfield Zoo animals celebrate Valentine's Day with heart-shaped treats

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Some Brookfield Zoo animals celebrated Valentine's Day with treats prepared by members of their care staff Wednesday.

The treats were shaped into hearts, with some spelled out to say, "Sealed with a kiss" and "Home sweet home."

A Hoffmann's two-toed sloth received a heart-shaped sweet potato.

sloth-bfz.jpg
Raisin, a Hoffmann's two-toed sloth at Brookfield Zoo.  Brookfield Zoo

Valentine-themed enrichment was made for the grey seals, including Georgie, the zoo said.

grey-seals-bfz-1.jpg
Georgie the grey seal.  Brookfield Zoo
grey-seasl-bfz-2.jpg
Grey seals at Brookfield Zoo.  Brookfield Zoo

Allison, a bottlenose dolphin, was treated to themed enrichment. Other bottlenose dolphins, including Kai, also received Valentine's enrichment from their animal care staff.

kai-bfz.jpg
Kai the bottlenose dolphin Brookfield Zoo
allison-dfz-dolphin.jpg
Allison the bottlenose dolphin.  Brookfield Zoo

Jasper, a pink cockatoo, was said to have enjoyed throwing his heart-shaped paper cutouts around rather than eating the strawberry slices he received. 

bfz-bird-vday.jpg
Jasper the cockatoo at Brookfield Zoo Brookfield Zoo
bfz-bird-vday-2.jpg
Jasper the cockatoo.  Brookfield Zoo
February 14, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

