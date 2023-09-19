Brookfield Zoo receives $40M, largest single donation in its history

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An anonymous donor is giving the Brookfield Zoo the biggest single private donation in its history.

The zoo is getting $40 million from a family described as having "a long history of support for the zoo."

"We are immensely grateful for this unparalleled act of generosity," said Dr. Michael Adkesson, president and CEO of the Chicago Zoological Society and director of Brookfield Zoo. "This significant gift will support the construction of Tropical Forests, featuring state-of-the-art outdoor and indoor environments for our great apes, as well as a series of exciting new animal habitats that will be revealed in the Zoo's forthcoming master plan, slated for release in early 2024."

According to the Chicago Zoological Society, it's working to "further develop strategies for the allocation of these funds to maximize their impact."

Next year, the Brookfield Zoo plans to detail its plans in 2024 to coincide with its "new master plan and Next Century Campaign."

"This donation will enable us to execute our ambitious plans for Brookfield Zoo and its important role as a conservation organization committed to protecting and preserving endangered species around the globe," added Adkesson.

