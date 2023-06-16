Bronzeville Winery bringing South Side community together through food, wine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Foodie Friday, and this week we're telling you about a collaboration between a top-notch chef and a former NBA superstar at one of Chicago's swankiest wineries.

On the South Side, there's something extra special happening at Bronzeville Winery. So, we decided to swing by and check it out.

"The vibe here at the winery is like really, really great. And so we want to extend that by doing these wine dinners. Here's an opportunity where on the South Side we can be a part of a neighborhood."

A South Side native himself, Chef Lamar Moore recently joined Bronzeville Winery as their new executive chef.

"I feel like Bronzeville Winery is a big heartbeat of what, you know, Bronzeville is becoming," he said.

One way they keep a pulse on the community? Throw a dinner party.

"We're kind of in a role when it comes to, you know, doing some cool and exclusive events. The tagline for the dinner is called 'We Gather', Moore said. "We have a nice little vibe here and just get people surrounding each other with the wine and the ambiance."

Like any good party, Bronzeville Winery didn't plan this alone. Instead, they teamed up with Wade Cellars - the wine brand of three-time NBA champion, future hall-of-famer, and Robbins/Chicago native, Dwyane Wade.

"Our whole goal when we gather as much as we can and we try to we try to make sure that we team up with black-owned businesses, black chef, Black Somms," Wade said.

With Wade's own black sommelier, George Walker, helping to forge the connection between the winery and Wade Cellars.

"George and I had a lot of conversations. He's always been big about, you know, being involved in the communities. So I just kind of the synergy worked together," Moore said.

With a full house, and plenty of wine flowing rounds of food begin to make their way out from the kitchen.

One plate after another - a full five courses - with Wade Cellars selection to pair with every dish.

"I think it's really cool that we're able to, you know, to pack the house like we can, you know, have really good food, wine, and also music, which is kind of our culture."

"You do not have to know going on in this glass. You're not a master Somm. You do not need to know that to be able to sit here and enjoy the class of wine," Wade said.

The two are working to ripen the culture - both in the wine industry and on the South Side.

Inviting the community in to figure out what they like, what they love, and most importantly, to do it together.

You can try Chef Lamar Moore's delicious food at Bronzeville Winery, located at 4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

It's open Wednesday through Sunday.