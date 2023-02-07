Bronzeville Trail Task Force starts initiative to honor Black hero, cyclist Major Taylor

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Wabash Avenue YMCA in Bronzeville is known as the birthplace of Black History Month, but there's even more to it.

The building on Wabash Avenue was once home to one of the greatest American athletes ever, cyclist Major Taylor.

It's now the site of where his supporters and family have begun a collaborative effort to codify his legacy into American history, ensuring he's never forgotten again.

The first Black American to win an international sports championship, Major Taylor, dominated the global cycling scene at the turn of the 20th century.

"And it was so unusual for a young African American man to be accepted as he was eventually in his career, and he had to work pretty hard to get it," Karen Brown Donovan, great-granddaughter of Major Taylor said.

Karen and her mother came into town specifically to celebrate and preserve his legacy.

"I've always thought that circumstance is what ended up resulting in the cycling career that he had," Karen said.

Despite being the fastest cyclist in the world, American racism inevitably caught up to Taylor, forcing him to compete overseas. It didn't take long before he was the cycling world champion.

Even with his success and popularity at the time, Taylor has been majorly left out of the story of Black history. But this room, in the YMCA, full of his family and supporters, are working to change that.

"We're getting signatures. We need signatures from all around here, all around the country, from congressional leaders, Democratic or Republican, to support the initiative to honor Major Taylor," Darius Lawrence, of the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Chicago, said.

Darius represents one of several Major Taylor advocacy groups across the city working to keep his legacy alive. Brought together today by the Bronzeville Trail, Task Force.

"We're working on a congressional initiative to get Major Taylor honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor and we are also going to try to get a stamp in his name and honor as well," Darius said.

"It's very important for people to know about Taylor, even if he was not related to me," Karen said. "He had an extraordinary life."

Donovan was the first to sign the new Change.org petition compelling Congress to codify Taylor's legacy into U.S. history and ensuring we all know the story of the original African American sports champion Major Taylor.

"It felt really great," Karen said. "I just felt kind of like I was doing it on all of their behalf. Major's, my grandma's and my dad.

That petition is still up and running with over 1,500 signatures, which comes as no surprise because, though not widely known, Major Taylor does have a solid network of supporters.

There are over 80 Major Taylor cycling clubs across the world— his legacy has been inspiring cyclists for generations