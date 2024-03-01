Retired officer grazed by bullet trying to stop catalytic converter thief in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A retired Evanston police officer was grazed by a bullet Friday morning while trying to stop a catalytic converter thief in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
According to a police source, the retired officer saw someone trying to steal a catalytic converter in the 3100 block of South Indiana Avenue around 6:15 a.m., when the would-be thief fired shots at him.
The source said the retired officer fired back. He was grazed by a bullet, and refused medical attention at the scene.
Police said no one was in custody on Friday. Area 1 detectives were investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.