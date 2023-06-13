Firefighters respond to extra-alarm blaze in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Chopper 2 spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the building in the 4500 block of South Michigan Avenue around 3:30 p.m., and the fire was still burning as of 4 p.m.

Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed a 2-11 alarm was called in to bring in extra firefighters and equipment.

There was no immediate word of any injuries, and it's unclear if the building was occupied.