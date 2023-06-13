Firefighters respond to extra-alarm blaze in Bronzeville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
Chopper 2 spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the building in the 4500 block of South Michigan Avenue around 3:30 p.m., and the fire was still burning as of 4 p.m.
Chicago Fire Department officials confirmed a 2-11 alarm was called in to bring in extra firefighters and equipment.
There was no immediate word of any injuries, and it's unclear if the building was occupied.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.