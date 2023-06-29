Bronzeville, Englewood churches get grants from Landmarks Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some big checks are making their way to collection plates at three historic South Side churches.

They are Bronzeville's Monumental Baptist Church, built in 1899. Mount Pisgah Church in Bronzeville, which was built in 1912, and Canaan Baptist Church in Englewood, which dates back to 1905.

They're each getting a $2,500 matching grant from Landmarks Illinois. Those funds will be used to make repairs.

LI has awarded grants to Canaan Baptist Church in #Englewood and @PisgahChicago and Monumental Baptist Church in #Bronzeville (pictured) through our Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side. https://t.co/mSg4xewvjR pic.twitter.com/p2bexhd7ax — Landmarks Illinois (@landmarksill) June 29, 2023