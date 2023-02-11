Families invited to Bronzeville Children's Museum for 25th-anniversary celebration
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bronzeville Children's Museum is celebrating its 25th anniversary today.
They're inviting you and the family to join their special birthday bash featuring music, crafts, storytelling, and more.
The fun takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. near Stony Island and 93rd Street.
Admission is $5 per person.
