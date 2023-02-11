Watch CBS News
Families invited to Bronzeville Children's Museum for 25th-anniversary celebration

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bronzeville Children's Museum is celebrating its 25th anniversary today.

They're inviting you and the family to join their special birthday bash featuring music, crafts, storytelling, and more.

The fun takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. near Stony Island and 93rd Street.

Admission is $5 per person. 

First published on February 11, 2023 / 8:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

