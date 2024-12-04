Watch CBS News
Overnight fire sends residents into the cold on Chicago's South Side

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — An apartment building fire sent residents into the cold in Bronzeville overnight.

Video captured smoke billowing from the windows of a building in the 3800 block of South Giles Avenue just after 1:40 a.m. Firefighters used ladders and broke windows to put out flames on higher floors of the building. 

A warming bus was available to residents forced to evacuate and those displaced by the fire. First responders were working to help the displaced residents reach safety. 

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, Chicago police said it may have been accidental.

No injuries were reported.   

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

