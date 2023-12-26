Captain worries broken garage door at Chicago firehouse is affecting response times

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago fire captain is worried a broken garage door is slowing down fire crews on the city's Northwest Side.

As CBS 2's Noel Brennan reported Tuesday, it has been more than a week now – and repairs still haven't been made to the Engine 89, Truck 56, and Ambulance 46 firehouse at 3945 W. Peterson Ave., just off Pulaski Road and alongside North Park Village.

The Chicago Fire Department said there is no cause for concern. But Brennan spoke to a captain who feels otherwise.

For eight days and counting, it has been a frustrating routine for the firehouse. Fire truck 56 is parked out on Peterson Avenue outside the firehouse all day – and then it moves to another firehouse overnight.

It is all because of a broken garage door that hasn't been fixed.

Fire Capt. Dan Koenig said the garage door broke on Tuesday, Dec. 19. First it was a spring – and then it was a busted chain.

As a result, the fire truck and ambulance that usually park inside the firehouse can't get in or out very easily. The workaround has been parking those vehicles elsewhere overnight.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the fire truck stages at a firehouse in Portage Park – three miles away. The ambulance stages at a firehouse in Forest Glen – two miles away.

The fire captain said he is concerned about delays in emergency response times. But a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department downplays those concerns – saying that the city is well-covered, and one broken garage door is no cause for alarm.

It is the job of the city's Department of Assets, Information and Services to fix the door. The spokesperson for the CFD says similar repairs involving replacement parts have taken weeks.

We reached out to that city department and Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) for insight into why it takes so long to get a garage door at a firehouse fixed.

Late Tuesday, we received a statement from the Fire Department saying new parts must be shipped to fix the garage door – and they are not in stock locally. The statement went on to say the Office of Emergency Management and Communications will monitor the situation to maintain normal response times.