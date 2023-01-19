Broad-daylight shooting leaves man wounded in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting in broad daylight in Uptown left a man wounded Thursday afternoon.

At 12:46 p.m., a 33-year-old man was standing in the street in the 5100 block of North Broadway – south of Foster Avenue – when someone came up, took out a gun, and shot him, police said.

The man was struck in the left leg and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.