Broad-daylight shooting leaves man wounded in Uptown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting in broad daylight in Uptown left a man wounded Thursday afternoon.
At 12:46 p.m., a 33-year-old man was standing in the street in the 5100 block of North Broadway – south of Foster Avenue – when someone came up, took out a gun, and shot him, police said.
The man was struck in the left leg and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
