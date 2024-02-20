Chicago voters to decide on increase in real estate tax to combat homelessness

CHICAGO (CBS) – Supporters of the Bring Chicago Home ordinance held a rally on Tuesday to drum up support for the referendum.

On the March 19 primary ballot, voters will be asked to approve an increase to the real estate transfer tax on sales of properties worth over $1 million.

The money would be used to finance a $100 million fund to reduce homelessness and increase affordable housing.

"And so today, we're asking Chicago to get ready to vote for the future," said Ald. William Hall. "A future where children are not sleeping on trains, a future where parents are not having to struggle, whether or not they have to pick up their clothes and move from a shelter and wake up in places that they do not know."

Bring Chicago Home was one of Mayor Brandon Johnson's campaign promises.

Critics have called the proposal a tax on the rich and said it will hurt Chicago's real estate market.