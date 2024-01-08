Volunteers canvas for 'Bring Chicago Home' ballot referendum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The migrant crisis is bringing new attention to the ongoing homelessness issue in Chicago.

The Bring Chicago Home ballot referendum is a continued effort to combat homelessness and provide critical support to Chicago's most vulnerable residents.

"We're launching our first canvas for Bring Chicago Home today, so we're going to be going around the neighborhood, talking to neighbors, just seeing what they know about the upcoming election and trying to get them to pick a voting time to make sure that they vote 'yes' for Bring Chicago Home," said UWF 50 organizer Rami Faraj.

If the ballot referendum passes during the March 19 Primary Election, it will restructure the real estate transfer tax, which is a one-time tax paid when an estate changes ownership.

The transfer tax on homes valued at more than $1 million would go up. The tax on some homes would go down.

Critics say it is a fresh tax on the rich.

If it passes the money generated will help support the homelessness issues in the city.