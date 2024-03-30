Bridgeview man on electronic monitoring face additional charges for possessing weapons, drugs

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man who was on electronic monitoring is facing additional charges for possessing weapons and drugs following a months-long investigation, the Cook County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.

Saul Hernandez, 21, of Bridgeview, was charged with seven felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance-cocaine and one count each of armed violence, violation of conditional release/firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of MDMA with intent to deliver, and possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Hernandez after they recovered several illegal firearms, various narcotics, and a substantial amount of cash from inside his home.

Cook County Sheriff's Office

The investigation began last year after investigators received information that Hernandez was selling narcotics, the office said.

Sheriff's Police set up an undercover operation in which they purchased drugs from the defendant on multiple occasions, leading to the issuance of a search warrant for his residence.

During their search, investigators recovered a 12-gauge shotgun, two AK pistols, three semiautomatic handguns - including one that was stolen - one .38 caliber revolver, one extended magazine, 157 grams of suspect cocaine, 5,152 grams of cannabis, 19 grams of suspect MDMA (powdered ecstasy), 1,083 grams of THC oils, 757 grams of THC gummies, 770 grams of packaged psilocybin "magic mushroom" bars, and more than $17,600 cash.

The recovered narcotics were sent to a forensic lab for testing and analysis.

Hernandez had been on electronic monitoring since January on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/No FOID/CCL and manufacturing/delivering cannabis 2,000<5,000 grams.

Hernandez appeared at the Maywood Courthouse on Friday, where a judge ordered him to be held in custody.

His next scheduled court date is April 23 at the Bridgeview Courthouse.