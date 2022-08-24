Suspect who robbed bank in Bridgeview remains at large

CHICAGO (CBS) – FBI are searching for the suspect who robbed a bank in Bridgeview Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said around 1 p.m., FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Marquette Bank, located at 8020 S. Harlem Ave.

The suspect presented a note but no weapon was used or implied.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male with a thin build, wearing a dark baseball cap, gray neck gator, gray shirt with "Live United" on the front, blue jeans, and a bandage around his right hand.

FBI Chicago

No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large.

Anyone with information can submit tips by contacting FBI Chicago at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be reported anonymously.