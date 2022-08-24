Suspect who robbed bank in Bridgeview remains at large
CHICAGO (CBS) – FBI are searching for the suspect who robbed a bank in Bridgeview Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said around 1 p.m., FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Marquette Bank, located at 8020 S. Harlem Ave.
The suspect presented a note but no weapon was used or implied.
The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male with a thin build, wearing a dark baseball cap, gray neck gator, gray shirt with "Live United" on the front, blue jeans, and a bandage around his right hand.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect fled on foot and remains at large.
Anyone with information can submit tips by contacting FBI Chicago at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tips can be reported anonymously.
