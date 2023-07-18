Bridgeport gas station accused of negligence after selling water-tainted gas

CHICAGO (CBS) – New problems are still bubbling up after flash flooding from earlier this month.

Some drivers face huge repair bills after rainwater seeped into the gas tanks at a Bridgeport gas station. They didn't know what was going on until they turned to CBS 2's Sara Machi.

In a story you'll see only on 2, at least four customers face big repair bills after buying water-tainted gas at the Bridgeport gas station. And CBS 2 found out they kept selling gas even after the sensors went off.

The store doesn't know how many customers might be affected.

Corey Da Silva was back in his 2008 Honda Ridgeline, a truck he relies on for work as a landscaper and food delivery driver. But that gig work hit the brakes after he filled up his tank on July 2.

"I didn't even make it a mile away from the gas station when I left before my truck broke down on me," Da Silva said.

Da Silva said he bought gas from his regular spot at Archer and Halsted. The mechanic there told Da Silva there was more water in the tank than gasoline.

CBS 2 went to the station and spoke to a manager who did not want to be on camera. He said water seeped into their tank during the heavy rainfall, adding they turned off the pump on July 2 and posted signs that it was out of order.

But CBS 2 spoke to two customers who sent over receipts, timestamped 5:55 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., the next day on July 3.

One customer's $4,700 repair estimate read the mechanics "found approximately 95% water in fuel."

The station manager said he could not explain that discrepancy.

The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection launched an investigation on July 14, the same day CBS 2 contacted them, and said "On July 2, 2023, the Veeder-Root (a tank monitoring sensor systems) report detected water in the premium tank after a heavy rainfall."

They said gas station staff showed them a receipt for repairs, dated July 3, and added the "Gas station was cleaned out on 7/3 and new gas delivered on 7/7/2023."

"Pure negligence," Da Silva said. "If they knew what they were doing and did it anyway, that's just the definition of negligence."

And with a tank near "E," Da Silva said he will drive out of his way and pay more for future fill-ups.

"Now I'm afraid that the gas station isn't selling me gas," he said. "You know, that's the one thing I should trust the gas station for."

Of all the customers CBS 2 spoke to, only one has been told that the station's insurance will reimburse them for the cost of repairs, but not the cost of the faulty gas.

CBS 2 reached out to Shell, who provides the gas sold at the station, but has not heard back.