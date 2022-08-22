Black-owned Bridgeport hair salon broken into for second time this year

For second time in months, a Black-owned Bridgeport salon is broken into

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the second time in several months that a Bridgeport salon was broken into.

The salon is Black-owned and woman-owned, and the owner told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza she's had enough.

"It's like a slap in the face. It's like we're trying to do so much to integrate the community and then we're being pushed away," said owner Brittnay Matthews.

Matthews was on vacation with her family and came back to shattered glass.

In ring camera video, the sound of the glass hitting the ground is audible.

All she kept hearing on the video was "pow pow pow pow pow."

Matthews could only watch the video helplessly, from afar.

"[It's] a gut-wrenching feeling that someone is like vandalizing your business," she said.

The man went through drawers, ransacking the place.

"To make matters even worse, he stopped and went in my cabinets and get garbage bags to put the bookbags in," Matthews said.

He took dozens of backpacks meant for a Back-to-School giveaway.

"We were going to be giving away all types of stuff, bookbags for the kids, school supplies and he came here and cleaned me out," she said.

Her salon is meant to make people feel more beautiful.

"I'm losing out on money because I keep having to replace windows and doors and then I'm losing stylists as well like, because who wants to come somewhere they're not comfortable?" Matthews said.

Back in February, CBS 2 stopped by the shop after it was burglarized the first time. Matthews talked about the hateful messages and signs posted around her store after she opened.

"It's nothing being received on our end but hate that's all we're getting back," she said.

It's not clear if either break-in is connected, but then, and now, Matthews said she's hoping to rise above.

She doesn't have any backpacks yet, but she's still planning on that giveaway.

"I think I'm just going to move forward, and it's for the kids at the end of the day," she said.

That block party giveaway is set for Sept. 3.

Meanwhile, CBS 2 asked police for updates on their investigations into the break ins, but hasn't received word back.