Exra-alarm fire in Bridgeport liquor store; firefighter suffers minor injury

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. at a two-story commercial building in the 2900 block of South Archer Avenue.

Still & Box at 2913 S. Archer has no injuries or transports thus far; multiple lines on the fire; heavy smoke. 0 pic.twitter.com/c04dhGZWgK — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 10, 2023

The building houses All-Star Food & Liquors, and the fire appeared to have spread to at least one neighboring building.

Firefighters elevated the fire to a 2-11 response and were fighting the fire defensively, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Crews also used aerial ladders to attack the fire from above.

CFD officials said the fire caused the roof of the building to become unstable, and it was beginning to collapse.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury. No other injuries have been reported.

2 11 at 2913 Archer. Full defensive operation roof unstable and giving way. No civilian injuries. One Firefighter transported with minor issue. pic.twitter.com/m6eXEkpyvb — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 10, 2023