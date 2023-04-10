Watch CBS News
Exra-alarm fire in Bridgeport liquor store; firefighter suffers minor injury

Extra-alarm fire burns in Bridgeport commercial building
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. at a two-story commercial building in the 2900 block of South Archer Avenue.

The building houses All-Star Food & Liquors, and the fire appeared to have spread to at least one neighboring building.

Firefighters elevated the fire to a 2-11 response and were fighting the fire defensively, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Crews also used aerial ladders to attack the fire from above.

CFD officials said the fire caused the roof of the building to become unstable, and it was beginning to collapse.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury. No other injuries have been reported.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 9:27 AM

