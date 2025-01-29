Woman rescued from apartment fire on South Side of Chicago

Firefighters rescue woman from fire in Bridgeport

Firefighters rescue woman from fire in Bridgeport

Firefighters rescue woman from fire in Bridgeport

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment building fire Wednesday morning in Bridgeport.

The fire started shortly before 7 a.m. in a two-story apartment building in the 1300 block of West Fuller Street.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the second floor.

While searching for victims inside, firefighters pulled a woman out of the building.

Paramedics took her to the hospital for treatment, but her condition was not immediately available.

Firefighters put the fire out within half an hour. The cause of the fire Is under investigation.