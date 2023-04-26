Watch CBS News
Bridge Lifts continue in downtown Chicago through June

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Bridge lift season underway in downtown Chicago
Bridge lift season underway in downtown Chicago 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A heads up if you're driving downtown today.

We're in the middle of bridge lift season as hundreds of boats make their way through the Chicago River to harbors in Lake Michigan.

It got underway at 9 a.m. with 27 bridges from Ashland to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be lifted to make room for sailboats and yachts.

Each bridge lift takes an average of eight to 12 minutes.

From now through mid-June, bridge lifts will happen every Saturday and Wednesday.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 7:45 AM

