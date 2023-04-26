Bridge Lifts continue in downtown Chicago through June

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A heads up if you're driving downtown today.

We're in the middle of bridge lift season as hundreds of boats make their way through the Chicago River to harbors in Lake Michigan.

It got underway at 9 a.m. with 27 bridges from Ashland to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be lifted to make room for sailboats and yachts.

Each bridge lift takes an average of eight to 12 minutes.

From now through mid-June, bridge lifts will happen every Saturday and Wednesday.