Bricktactular at Legoland in Schaumburg kicks off Friday

/ CBS Chicago

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- Starting Friday in Schaumburg, budding builders from all over can get into the holiday Lego spirit.

The Legoland Bricktacular kicks off today.

More than a million-and-a-half Lego bricks will turn the store into a winter-themed wonderland for all ages to enjoy.

There's also going to be plenty of family activities planned - perfect for younger kids.

The Bricktacular event runs through Jan. 2.

