Bricktactular at Legoland in Schaumburg kicks off Friday
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- Starting Friday in Schaumburg, budding builders from all over can get into the holiday Lego spirit.
The Legoland Bricktacular kicks off today.
More than a million-and-a-half Lego bricks will turn the store into a winter-themed wonderland for all ages to enjoy.
There's also going to be plenty of family activities planned - perfect for younger kids.
The Bricktacular event runs through Jan. 2.
