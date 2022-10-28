Bria of Forest Edge residents to protest against poor living conditions

Residents at Bria of Forest Edge to protest poor living conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) – Residents at a South Side nursing home are planning to protest what they call poor living conditions within the facility.

Protesters from Bria of Forest Edge will deliver petitions to the company's corporate office in Skokie - demanding that their grievances be addressed.

They claim the home is sacrificing care in favor of profits and there has been no oversight from the state.

The protest will happen at 11 a.m.