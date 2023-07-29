Watch CBS News
Bret Michaels' Parti-Gras Tour comes to Tinley Park Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going to be nothing but a good time Saturday night.

Bret Michaels is making a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park.

It's part of his cross-country Parti-Gras Tour with special appearances from Steve Augeri from Journey, and Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray.

The show starts tonight at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.

