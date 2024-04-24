Watch CBS News
Breezy, colder day ahead with highs in the 40s in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week in the Chicago area. 

Highs will only be in the 40s with breezy conditions. It will feel even colder by the lake where wind chills in the 30s are expected. 

Temperatures drop to the 20s and 30s by the evening with a free watch in place for areas north and west of the city. 

Thursday brings a warmup with highs in the 60s by the afternoon. 

By the weekend, highs reach the 70s with storm chances. 

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 5:21 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

