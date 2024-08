Breezy and bright day in Chicago on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A breezy and bright day is ahead in Chicago.

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

A beach hazard statement remains in effect through 3 p.m. for high waves on Lake Michigan. According to the National Weather Service, waves are expected to reach 4 to 7 feet, causing dangerous swimming and boating conditions.

Highs warm back up to the 80s by Thursday.

A cool down is ahead for the weekend.