Mom of 2 and breast cancer survivor running Chicago Marathon to represent her pink sisters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is just days away, and one woman, who is a mother of two and a breast cancer survivor, is running for her pink sisters who are still fighting.

Erika Aleman says her doctor told her that exercise was medicine for her body.

She says training for the marathon is difficult, but it was harder while going through treatments.

But she was determined to push through.

Aleman told CBS 2's Audrina Sinclair that she is blessed to have the health to run this weekend.

She said last year when she ran the marathon she wore a flag with some of the names of breast cancer survivors and the names of her doctors. She plans to do that again on Sunday.